Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Earnings Results

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. 379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,945. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $800.47 million, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $337,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,771 shares of company stock worth $805,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

