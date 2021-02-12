Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $124.69 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159,118 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $124,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $190.91 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $191.25. The firm has a market cap of $346.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

