Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the January 14th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FAII traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 17,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

