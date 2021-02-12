Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

FWRD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. 219,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

