Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Up 12.8%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s share price shot up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.00. 221,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 91,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

