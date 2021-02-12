Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.50. Fosun International shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, and wealth sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Finance, and Investment. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

