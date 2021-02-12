Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom stock opened at $478.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $479.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

