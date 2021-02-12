Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 791,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $216,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $769.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.