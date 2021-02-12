Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $19,568,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $7,283,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

HFC stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

