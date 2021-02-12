Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 673,019 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 673,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.26% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EQT by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

NYSE EQT opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.