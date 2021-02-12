Foundry Partners LLC Buys 122,246 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.45% of SpartanNash worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.94 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

