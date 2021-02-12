Foundry Partners LLC Buys 21,981 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Premier Financial worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

