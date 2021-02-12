Foundry Partners LLC Buys 9,420 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Hanger worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hanger by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Hanger by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hanger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $22.79 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $868.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

HNGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

