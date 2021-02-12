Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 107,645 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $145.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

