Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,109 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of IMAX worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.