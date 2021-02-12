Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Sanmina worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sanmina by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $35.18 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.