Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Herman Miller worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after buying an additional 1,151,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1,569.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 235,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 220,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 392.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 429.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 108,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -190.20 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

