Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of The Shyft Group worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 184,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -408.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

