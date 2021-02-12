Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 123.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Winnebago Industries worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

NYSE WGO opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

