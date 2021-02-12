Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,048 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of H&R Block worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in H&R Block by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

