Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

