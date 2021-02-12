Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,665 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Diodes worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,605 shares of company stock worth $18,042,312. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

