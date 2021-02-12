Foundry Partners LLC Has $9.66 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $53.88.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

