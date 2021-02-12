Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

