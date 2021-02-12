Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 980.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,439 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of La-Z-Boy worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,082 shares of company stock worth $9,596,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

