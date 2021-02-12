Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,551 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

