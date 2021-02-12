Foundry Partners LLC Invests $11.42 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

