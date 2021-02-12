Foundry Partners LLC Invests $11.60 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 244,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 482,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

ONTO stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.79 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,846 shares of company stock worth $4,050,956. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

