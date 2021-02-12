Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.48% of CareTrust REIT worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

