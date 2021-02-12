Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,815 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.77% of IDT worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IDT by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $501.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

