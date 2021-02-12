Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172,028 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.30% of AllianceBernstein worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AB. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $9,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $38.70 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.