Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,177 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Cabot worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 23.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $48.71 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

