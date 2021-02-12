Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 61,679 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Crane worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of CR stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 218.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

