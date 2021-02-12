Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,143 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC opened at $21.67 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

