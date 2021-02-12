Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,664 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CTB opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

