Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NYSE SAIC opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

