Foundry Partners LLC Sells 214,582 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,582 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Alamos Gold worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953,210 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 734,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

