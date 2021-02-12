Foundry Partners LLC Sells 41,840 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,840 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.83% of Select Interior Concepts worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.39 million, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

