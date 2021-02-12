Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,599 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of WesBanco worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207,962 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

