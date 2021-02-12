Foundry Partners LLC Takes $11.17 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,123,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.27% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.56 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

