Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,550 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Sterling Construction worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at $283,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

