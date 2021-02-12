FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 33,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 76,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

About FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

