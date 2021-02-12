Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,754. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.89.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of Freeman Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

