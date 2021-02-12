Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 225,885 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $30.99 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

