Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Freestone Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Freestone Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSNR)

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

