Friedenthal Financial Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $270.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $270.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.09.

