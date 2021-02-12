Friedenthal Financial Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Friedenthal Financial decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $270.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $270.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.09.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.