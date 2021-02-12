Friedenthal Financial Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,056,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

