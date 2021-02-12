Friedenthal Financial Sells 13,444 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 109,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after buying an additional 68,787 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

