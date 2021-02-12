Friedenthal Financial Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,830,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RCD opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $133.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

