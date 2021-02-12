Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $63,546.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01099172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.43 or 0.05875896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,852,110 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

